abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 824.80 ($10.25) and last traded at GBX 824 ($10.24). 57,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 52,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £420.08 million, a PE ratio of 487.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 792.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 796.81.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

