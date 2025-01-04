abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.41 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 6.85 ($0.09). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 3,734,045 shares.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £26.11 million, a PE ratio of -342.50 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.41.

abrdn Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a GBX 52 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 85.81%. This is a boost from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About abrdn Property Income Trust

In other news, insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £78,441.12 ($97,442.39). Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

