Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.59. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director John Patience purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 653,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,561.68. The trade was a 44.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

