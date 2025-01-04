ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $29.09. ActivePassive International Equity ETF shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 1,534 shares trading hands.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $680.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

