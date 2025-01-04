Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 25,000 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.