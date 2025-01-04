ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 556,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 653,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

