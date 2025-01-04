Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE AVK opened at $11.96 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Insider Transactions at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes purchased 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $42,694.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,779.20. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Huang purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,400 shares in the company, valued at $106,032. The trade was a 32.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,264 shares of company stock worth $217,298.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

