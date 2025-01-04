Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Reports Results of Annual Stockholders Meeting

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-based company traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbols ADN and ADNWW, recently disclosed the outcomes of its annual stockholders meeting held on December 31, 2024.

During the meeting, various proposals were voted upon by the shareholders. The results on each matter put forth for voting were as follows:

Proposal No. 1 involved the election of Robert Schwartz as a Class I director of the Board of Directors. Robert Schwartz received 320,810 votes for and 336,605 votes against, with 729,876 broker non-votes.

The second proposal aimed to ratify the appointment of M&K CPAS, PLLC as the independent registered public accounting firm of the company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The proposal garnered approval with 942,513 votes for, 440,522 votes against, and 4,256 abstentions.

The third proposal was to approve considerations and actions regarding other business and matters that could arise before the meeting. The majority approval was necessary for this proposal, but it didn’t pass with 256,801 votes for, 375,255 votes against, and 25,359 abstentions, alongside 729,876 broker non-votes.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. reported that as of the record date, November 27, 2024, there were 2,636,508 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, with 1,387,291 shares present during the meeting either in person or by proxy.

Having met the requirements set forth by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. duly signed the report on January 2, 2025, with Gary Herman, the Chief Executive Officer, signing on behalf of the company.

