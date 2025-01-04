Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.72 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 52.03 ($0.65). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 52.35 ($0.65), with a volume of 3,246 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £5.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,783.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.72.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. Aeorema Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.
