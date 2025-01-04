Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of AEZS opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.