Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
