Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.61. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

