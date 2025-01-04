Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Robert O’hare Sells 6,541 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,535.64. The trade was a 68.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert O’hare sold 13,965 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $957,580.05.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $5,533,520.39.

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $785,260.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AFRM. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Affirm by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 176,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 29.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Affirm by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.