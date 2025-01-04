Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.85. 1,292,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,307,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Specifically, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Airship AI Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AISP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airship AI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

