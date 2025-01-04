Allan C. Thygesen Sells 40,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,742. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,604,000 after acquiring an additional 120,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after buying an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 77.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
