Allied Resources (ALOD) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources $130,000.00 -$270,000.00 -2.13 Allied Resources Competitors $718.06 billion $1.07 billion 18.84

Allied Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources. Allied Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Allied Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources -145.27% -10.45% -8.47% Allied Resources Competitors -2.68% 2.43% 6.44%

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allied Resources has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources’ peers have a beta of -13.73, indicating that their average share price is 1,473% less volatile than the S&P 500.

53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Resources peers beat Allied Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Allied Resources

(Get Free Report)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.