Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $917.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of ($999.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.39 million. Amerant Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,642,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,027 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

