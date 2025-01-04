América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Shares of AMX opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 46.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

