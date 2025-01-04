American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and traded as low as $42.61. American Business Bank shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 4,865 shares.

American Business Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $395.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.72.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

