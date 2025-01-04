Aminex (LON:AEX) Trading Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 540,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,271,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

