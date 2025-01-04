Analysts Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Target Price at $28.80

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,280,401.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,478. This trade represents a 25.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 32,191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 227,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paymentus by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus during the third quarter valued at $839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 38.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter worth about $629,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90 and a beta of 1.63. Paymentus has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

