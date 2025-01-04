Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $128.57

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.71%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

