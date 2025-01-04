Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price at $178.71

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.71.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SRPT opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.