Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) PT at $181.43

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.43.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $186.17 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.72 and its 200 day moving average is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Targa Resources by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

