Analysts Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) PT at $626.84

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $628.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 132.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.00 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $560.86 and a 200-day moving average of $560.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

