Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $19.38

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,652.66. The trade was a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

