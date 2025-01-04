Analyzing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) & CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and CardioGenics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Accolade alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $441.03 million 0.63 -$99.81 million ($1.03) -3.34 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 3 11 0 2.79 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accolade and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Accolade presently has a consensus price target of $8.96, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -18.16% -18.43% -10.35% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Accolade beats CardioGenics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion services to commercial customers; and navigation, care, and advocacy solutions. In addition, the company offers medical consultations that connect patients to qualified condition-specific specialists for adult and pediatric care; and primary care and mental health support solutions. It serves employers who provide employees and their families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CardioGenics

(Get Free Report)

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.