Analyzing SK Growth Opportunities (SKGR) & The Competition

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Growth Opportunities’ rivals have a beta of 0.02, suggesting that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Growth Opportunities N/A -28.24% 3.82% SK Growth Opportunities Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SK Growth Opportunities N/A $8.14 million 52.86 SK Growth Opportunities Competitors $997.99 million $75.61 million 36.49

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SK Growth Opportunities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SK Growth Opportunities. SK Growth Opportunities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SK Growth Opportunities beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

