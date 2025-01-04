Andre Almeida Acquires 3,808 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

TMUS opened at $219.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.39.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.