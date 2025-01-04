Andy Maguire Buys 6,615 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Maguire acquired 6,615 shares of Westpac Banking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$32.40 ($20.12) per share, with a total value of A$214,312.77 ($133,113.52).
Westpac Banking Price Performance
Westpac Banking Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.72. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.
About Westpac Banking
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.