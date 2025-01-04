Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Carl Dambkowski Sells 4,085 Shares of Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,085 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $191,749.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,035.12. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $221,370.40.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $307,056.55.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $394,034.80.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.30. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $72.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APGE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $660,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 438,036 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 56,607 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,835,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

