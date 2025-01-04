Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II Sells 3,594 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,070. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

RCUS stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $590,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

