Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $172.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ares Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $181.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $185.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $2,586,557.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,015,834.24. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,825 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,079 shares in the company, valued at $35,802,571.96. This represents a 6.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,167 shares of company stock valued at $106,716,247. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

