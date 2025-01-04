Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives $150.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

ARM stock opened at $141.08 on Wednesday. ARM has a 52 week low of $66.52 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.85. The stock has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 83.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

