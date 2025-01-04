Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,532.15. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Arrow Financial Price Performance
Shares of AROW stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $463.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AROW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Arrow Financial from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th.
About Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
