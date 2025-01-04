Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) Announces Departure of CEO and Appointment of Interim CEOWILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) reported in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artesian Resources’s 8K filing here.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Artesian Resources
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’