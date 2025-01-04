Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $13.69. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 51,039 shares changing hands.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.47%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

