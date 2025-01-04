Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CEO Mark James Litton Sells 25,107 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 25,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $14,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,850.96. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ATHA opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.99.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

