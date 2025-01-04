Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CEO Mark James Litton Sells 25,107 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 25,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $14,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,850.96. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Athira Pharma Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of ATHA opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.99.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
