Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $1,925,561.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $115,533,717.60. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,917.56.

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $2,030,316.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total transaction of $2,028,727.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $2,028,488.56.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,210,577.24.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $2,211,133.60.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total value of $2,215,822.92.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total value of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,082.12.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $250.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $287.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

