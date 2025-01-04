Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

