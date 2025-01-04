Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

AUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,931.50. This represents a 90.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 705,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 491,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 1,776,513 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

