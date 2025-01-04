Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) traded down 13% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 189,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 198,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of C$9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
