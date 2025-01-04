BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,454 ($18.06).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.89) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,153 ($14.32) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,249.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,281.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,921.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
