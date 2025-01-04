Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €21.20 ($21.86) and last traded at €21.00 ($21.65). Approximately 59,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.74 ($21.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.71 and its 200-day moving average is €25.24.

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

