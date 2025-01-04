Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.01 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146,796.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 117.8%.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

