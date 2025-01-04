Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Griffin Mining Stock Up 5.3 %

GFM stock opened at GBX 159 ($1.98) on Thursday. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.50 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.17). The company has a market capitalization of £291.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,766.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

