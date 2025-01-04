Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Head to Head Comparison

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Houston American Energy and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Berry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Berry has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.2% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Houston American Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Houston American Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -544.15% -6.10% -5.86% Berry 9.40% 6.50% 2.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Houston American Energy and Berry”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $640,348.00 28.41 -$3.21 million ($0.32) -4.34 Berry $806.73 million 0.41 $37.40 million $1.08 4.00

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry beats Houston American Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

(Get Free Report)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.