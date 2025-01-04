bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and traded as low as $103.50. bioMérieux shares last traded at $103.50, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

bioMérieux Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

