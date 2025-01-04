Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.87 and last traded at C$6.84, with a volume of 26357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLN

Blackline Safety Stock Up 2.1 %

Blackline Safety Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.71 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.