BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading 2.7% Higher – What’s Next?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. 438,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23,462% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $447,760.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.