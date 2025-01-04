BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

BSIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $982.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.45. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 7,606.72% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

